Tax-Cut Hopes Buoy Consumer Shares -- Consumer Roundup

Consumer-sector shares rose as the advancement of tax-cut legislation boded well for spending.

The National Association of Realtors on Thursday said its pending home sales index, which tracks contract signings for previously owned homes, was flat in September from August at an index level of 106. Tight inventory in many markets has kept home-sale growth in check in recent months.

American Airlines declined even after the carrier posted quarterly revenue growth and noted positive trends in ticket prices.

Southwest Airlines said third-quarter revenue rose despite two hurricanes, and forecast "solid" fourth-quarter travel demand.

Sales of Bud Light and Budweiser weakened again, more than offsetting the costs cuts at Anheuser-Busch InBev.

October 26, 2017 17:14 ET (21:14 GMT)