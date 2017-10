Banco Santander is close to a deal to sell its U.S. unit to Banco de Credito e Inversiones of Chile, Reuters reports.

--The deal could be worth $400 million, it said, citing a source.

October 26, 2017 12:48 ET (16:48 GMT)