Ofcom to Cut Charges for Up to 1 Million BT Landline-only Customers

The U.K.'s broadcast regulator Ofcom said Thursday that it is to cut BT Group PLC's (BT.A.LN) charges for up to one million landline-only customers following a review.

The regulator said BT agreed to cut bills by seven pounds ($9.24) per month from April 2018, reducing charges by 37% from GBP18.99 to GBP11.99. Ofcom added that it has been concerned that telephone line rental prices have risen, despite wholesale costs falling.

Ofcom also said that two-thirds of the U.K.'s 1.5 million landline-only customers are with BT; 800,000 of them will be automatically protected by the charge reduction while a further 200,000 may also be eligible.

