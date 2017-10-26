ECB to Scale Down but Extend Bond-Buying Program

European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said the bank's giant bond-buying program could be extended beyond September 2018, having earlier added another nine months to its life-span.

House Approves Budget Plan, Paving Way for Tax Action

The House adopted a budget Thursday by a slim margin that sets the stage for a rewrite of the U.S. tax system, overcoming internal doubts and beginning a six-day countdown to the release of the closely guarded details of the tax plan.

Stocks Climb on Earnings, ECB Plan to Slow Bond Buying

U.S. stocks rose after several companies reported upbeat earnings and European Central Bank officials unveiled plans to scale down but extend their bond-buying program. The Dow industrials added 0.3%.

China Borrows $2 Billion at Rates Slightly Above Treasury Yields

China sold $2 billion in bonds at record-low interest rates in a sign of investor confidence in the financial health of its economy.

U.S. Jobless Claims Rose

The number of Americans filing applications for new unemployment benefits rose last week, after falling to the lowest level in 44 years in mid-October.

China Wants to Talk Less About Growth Targets

Fresh into a new term in office, President Xi Jinping is backing away from the hard-and-fast growth targets that have driven China's economic policies for decades.

Asset Growth Slows at World's Largest Money Fund

Asset growth in China's Yu'e Bao, the world's largest money-market fund, slowed sharply in the third quarter, after rapid expansion raised regulators' concerns.

5 Things to Watch in the Third-Quarter GDP Report

The Commerce Department on Friday releases its initial estimate of gross domestic product in the third quarter, offering a broad snapshot of growth in the world's largest economy.

Big Oil's Suddenly Popular Measure for Success: Break-Even Oil Price

Investors are watching the once-obscure figure at which companies say they can sell oil for a profit, seeking assurance that they will continue paying dividends despite low energy prices.

Oil Prices Finish Higher

Oil prices closed at a six-month high, boosted by declining stockpiles of fuel and hopes that OPEC will extend a deal to limit global production.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 26, 2017 17:15 ET (21:15 GMT)