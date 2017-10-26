ECB to Scale Down but Extend Bond-Buying Program

Continue Reading Below

European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said the bank's giant bond-buying program could be extended beyond September 2018, having earlier added another nine months to its life-span.

Stocks Climb After ECB Unveils Plans to Slow Bond Buying

Stocks gained momentum while the euro and bond yields edged lower after European Central Bank officials unveiled plans to scale down but extend their quantitative easing program.

U.S. Jobless Claims Rose Last Week

The number of Americans filing applications for new unemployment benefits rose last week, after falling to the lowest level in 44 years in mid-October.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

China Wants to Talk Less About Growth Targets

Fresh into a new term in office, President Xi Jinping is backing away from the hard-and-fast growth targets that have driven China's economic policies for decades.

Asset Growth Slows at World's Largest Money Fund

Asset growth in China's Yu'e Bao, the world's largest money-market fund, slowed sharply in the third quarter, after rapid expansion raised regulators' concerns.

5 Things to Watch in the Third-Quarter GDP Report

The Commerce Department on Friday releases its initial estimate of gross domestic product in the third quarter, offering a broad snapshot of growth in the world's largest economy.

U.S. Pending Home Sales Hold Flat in September

The National Association of Realtors said its pending home sales index held flat in September from August at an index level of 106.0. The unchanged reading matched expectations of economists surveyed.

Amid Low Prices, Oil Giants Gush About Breaking Even

Oil companies' break-even number has become an obsession for investors in oil giants as crude prices stay stuck between $50 and $60 a barrel.

Wall Street Skirts Worst Fallout From EU Law Shaking Up Analyst Research

U.S. regulators allowed Wall Street banks to sidestep the toughest consequences of a European Union law that could have imposed stricter rules and responsibilities on their practice of issuing analyst research on stocks and other assets.

Oil Prices Stuck in 'Limbo'

Oil prices were mainly flat as the market held steady in a newfound, higher range for crude.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 26, 2017 11:15 ET (15:15 GMT)