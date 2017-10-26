Deutsche, Barclays Feel the Investment Bank Burn

Continue Reading Below

New bosses took the reins at Barclays and Deutsche Bank two years ago promising sharper strategies and clearer paths for the embattled lenders. Investors are still foggy on the CEOs' vision.

Wall Street Skirts Worst Fallout From EU Law Shaking Up Analyst Research

U.S. regulators allowed Wall Street banks to sidestep the toughest consequences of a European Union law that could have imposed stricter rules and responsibilities on their practice of issuing analyst research on stocks and other assets.

Financial Advisers Balk at Changes to TD's Commission-Free ETF Menu

TD Ameritrade's decision to pull Vanguard Group's exchange-traded funds and some other ETFs from its commission-free trading platform has rankled some financial advisers, who say the move may hurt smaller savers and alienate some clients.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Top Banking Regulator Raises Ethics Concerns With Policy Moves

The acting chief of a top federal banking regulator is implementing significant regulatory changes in his temporary post and isn't subject to the ethics restrictions that would apply to his permanent successor, raising concerns from lawmakers.

Canada State-Owned Mortgage Insurer Projects Housing Starts to Slow by 2019

The Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp., the state-owned housing insurer, expects Canada's booming housing market to slow in the next two years, according a new outlook issued Thursday.

Storms Force Insurers to Pay Up for Protection

The reinsurance industry looks like it will get a modest boost following the wave of natural disasters this year, but primary insurers may get squeezed.

Deutsche Börse CEO Resigns Amid Insider-Trading Investigation

Deutsche Börse Chief Executive Carsten Kengeter said he is resigning in the wake of an insider-trading investigation related to the company's aborted multibillion-dollar merger with London Stock Exchange.

KKR's Profit Declines as Private-Equity Gains Slow

KKR & Co.'s third-quarter profit slumped as smaller gains in its private-equity portfolio versus the prior period and losses in some credit funds hurt results.

How Wall Street Scored Its Big Win in Congress

The financial-services industry, led by a group of small banks, successfully targeted a few potentially wavering Senate Republicans to ensure lawmakers overturned a rule that would have made it easier for consumers to join class-action lawsuits against banks.

ECB to Scale Down but Extend Bond-Buying Program

European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said the bank's giant bond-buying program could be extended beyond September 2018, having earlier added another nine months to its life-span.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 26, 2017 16:15 ET (20:15 GMT)