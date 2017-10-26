Oil Prices Stuck in 'Limbo'
Continue Reading Below
Oil prices wavered between gains and losses Thursday, as the market held steady in a newfound, higher range for crude.
Big Oil's Suddenly Popular Measure for Success: Break-Even Oil Price
Investors are watching the once-obscure figure at which companies say they can sell oil for a profit, seeking assurance that they will continue paying dividends despite low energy prices.
Scana Profit Pressured by Failed Nuclear Plant Project
Utility holding company Scana Corp. saw its profit plunge during its latest quarter, pressured by a $210 million impairment charge linked to a failed nuclear power plant project.
Continue Reading Below
ADVERTISEMENT
Natural Gas Falls as Inventories Rise as Expected
Natural-gas prices settled lower Thursday as U.S. data showed that stockpiles rose last week in line with analyst expectations
Vistra Energy Nears Deal to Buy Dynegy
Vistra Energy and Dynegy, two big independent power producers, are in advanced talks to combine and could announce a deal as soon as next week.
Saudi Arabia, Russia Want Oil Output Limits Through 2018
Top oil producers Saudi Arabia and Russia want to extend their agreement to limit petroleum production until the end of 2018 in their continuing effort to cut the global oil oversupply, people familiar with the matter said.
South Korean Opposition Leader Presses U.S. for Nuclear Weapons
The head of South Korea's conservative opposition party is urging the Trump administration to redeploy tactical nuclear weapons to South Korea to help counter threats from North Korea and change the dynamics on the peninsula.
Judge Rules Peabody Energy Bankruptcy Blocks Global-Warming Lawsuits
A judge ruled Peabody Energy is protected by its recent bankruptcy from global-warming lawsuits brought by California coastal communities against fossil-fuel companies.
Emergency Manager to Be Installed at Puerto Rico Power Utility
Federal officials supervising Puerto Rico's finances are installing an emergency manager at the island's public electricity utility, an attempt to course-correct a disaster response that has come under congressional scrutiny.
U.S., China Funds Land Asian Renewable-Energy Giant
Private-equity firm Global Infrastructure Partners, China's sovereign-wealth fund and one of the largest Canadian pension investment managers have agreed to buy Equis Energy in a $3.7 billion deal.
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
October 26, 2017 16:15 ET (20:15 GMT)