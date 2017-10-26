Deutsche Bank Profit More Than Doubles Despite Trading Slump

Deutsche Bank said its third-quarter profit more than doubled, beating analysts' expectations, even though trading and overall revenue dropped sharply.

Barclays Shares Slump on Weak Investment Bank

Barclays investors are increasingly skeptical that CEO Jes Staley can build a competitive, and profitable, investment bank without pouring in huge resources.

Nokia Shares Plunge on Downbeat Outlook

Shares in Nokia plunged more than 15% after it reported a wider third-quarter net loss and warned of a tough 2018 as it battles fierce Chinese competition and an industry-wide spending slump.

SAP Reports Itself to U.S. Authorities Over Gupta Scandal

Germany's SAP has reported itself to the U.S. Department of Justice after paying $6.7 million to companies with ties to South Africa's controversial Gupta family. It is the first Western firm to say it may have broken U.S. anticorruption laws by doing so.

iPhone 8 Posts Weak Initial Sales, Pressuring iPhone X

Apple's iPhone 8 posted the weakest sales of any of the company's new smartphones in recent years, according to estimates by two market research firms, raising the stakes for the higher-priced iPhone X as advance orders start on Friday.

J.P. Morgan Keeps Setting Fresh Records

Shares of J.P. Morgan Chase keep marching higher.

Amazon Earnings: What to Watch

Amazon.com is scheduled to announce its third-quarter earnings after the market closes on Thursday. Spending, core retail and the impact from Whole Foods will be in focus.

Nike Tells Investors It Will Shift Away From 'Mediocre' Retailers

Nike said it would change how it works with retailers over the coming years, focusing on just a few dozen of them as it works through a challenging market for sportswear makers.

Three Engineers Allege Uber Underpaid Women and Minorities

Still reeling from charges of sexism and sexual harassment by a former software engineer, Uber Technologies now faces a lawsuit from three engineers who allege the ride-hailing firm systematically underpaid women and minorities.

Zipcar Steps Up Fight Against Uber With Subscriber Push

Zipcar is expanding its bet that urban commuters will pay monthly subscriptions for access to cars to get to and from work, escalating competition with ride-hailing services.

