Deutsche Bank Profit More Than Doubles Despite Trading Slump

Deutsche Bank said its third-quarter profit more than doubled, beating analysts' expectations, even though trading and overall revenue dropped sharply.

Barclays Shares Slump on Weak Investment Bank

Barclays investors are increasingly skeptical that CEO Jes Staley can build a competitive, and profitable, investment bank without pouring in huge resources.

J.P. Morgan Keeps Setting Fresh Records

Shares of J.P. Morgan Chase keep marching higher.

Nike Tells Investors It Will Shift Away From 'Mediocre' Retailers

Nike said it would change how it works with retailers over the coming years, focusing on just a few dozen of them as it works through a challenging market for sportswear makers.

Three Engineers Allege Uber Underpaid Women and Minorities

Still reeling from charges of sexism and sexual harassment by a former software engineer, Uber Technologies now faces a lawsuit from three engineers who allege the ride-hailing firm systematically underpaid women and minorities.

Deutsche Bank to Pay $220 Million to Settle States' Libor Claims

Deutsche Bank will pay $220 million to settle claims brought by 45 U.S. states in connection with the German bank's artificial manipulation of benchmark interest rates, New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman said.

Twitter's Efforts Curbed Pro-ISIS Accounts, Study Finds

Twitter Inc.'s efforts to weed out pro-Islamic State accounts helped reduce the number of tweets by supporters and hampered their ability to draw more followers, a study found.

Nintendo Earnings: What to Watch

The Japanese videogame maker, which has seen strong demand for its handheld-hybrid Switch console, is scheduled to report second-quarter results after the market closes on Monday.

Line's Shareholders Aren't Getting the Message

The Japanese app is making more money from its users. Trouble is, its user base isn't growing.

Supervalu Inc. Faces Push From Activist Investor Blackwells Capital

Supervalu Inc. is facing a push from an activist investor as the food wholesaler and retailer struggles to reverse a yearslong stock slide.

