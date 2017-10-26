Deutsche Bank Profit More Than Doubles

Deutsche Bank said its third-quarter profit more than doubled, beating analysts' expectations, despite a fall in revenue.

Barclays Third-Quarter Profit Rises

Barclays announced an increase in third-quarter net profit, helped by a fall in conduct and operating costs.

Nintendo Earnings: What to Watch

The Japanese videogame maker, which has seen strong demand for its handheld-hybrid Switch console, is scheduled to report second-quarter results after the market closes on Monday.

Twitter's Efforts Curbed Pro-ISIS Accounts, Study Finds

Twitter Inc.'s efforts to weed out pro-Islamic State accounts helped reduce the number of tweets by supporters and hampered their ability to draw more followers, a study found.

Supervalu Inc. Faces Push From Activist Investor Blackwells Capital

Supervalu Inc. is facing a push from an activist investor as the food wholesaler and retailer struggles to reverse a yearslong stock slide.

Colony Capital's Talks to Acquire Weinstein Co. Hit Snag

Weinstein Co.'s talks with suitor Colony Capital have stumbled and the troubled studio may seek other bidders as soon as next week, people close to the discussions said.

Three Engineers Allege Uber Underpaid Women and Minorities

Still reeling from charges of sexism and sexual harassment by a former software engineer, Uber Technologies now faces a lawsuit from three engineers who allege the ride-hailing firm systematically underpaid women and minorities.

J.P. Morgan Keeps Setting Fresh Records

Shares of J.P. Morgan Chase keep marching higher.

Purdue Is Under Investigation for Opioid Painkiller OxyContin

Purdue Pharma said it is the subject of a probe by federal prosecutors related to its opioid painkiller OxyContin, adding to the mounting litigation the company already faces over its marketing of the addictive drug.

Nike Tells Investors It Will Shift Away From 'Mediocre' Retailers

Nike said it would change how it works with retailers over the coming years, focusing on just a few dozen of them as it works through a challenging market for sportswear makers.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 26, 2017 03:15 ET (07:15 GMT)