Munich Re Sees 3Q Loss of EUR1.4 Billion, Aims for Small 2017 Profit

Germany's Munich Re AG (MUV2.XE) said Thursday that it expected a loss in the third quarter due to costs related to recent natural disasters but that it still expects to post a small profit for the full year.

The reinsurance company expects a loss of 1.4 billion euros ($1.65 billion) in the quarter, it said.

In September, Munich Re said the severe losses it expected as a result of recent hurricanes were likely to result in a third-quarter loss, and threatened its after-tax profit target for 2017, which it had originally pegged at between EUR2 billion to EUR2.4 billion.

Munich Re currently estimates its overall major-loss expenditure for natural disasters, including three significant hurricanes and earthquakes in Mexico, at EUR3.2 billion.

October 26, 2017 02:05 ET (06:05 GMT)