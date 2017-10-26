Industrials Up After Regional Manufacturing Report -- Industrials Roundup

Shares of manufacturing and transportation companies ticked up after a strong regional report and amid anticipation of a tax cut in the U.S.

The composite index of the Kansas City Federal Reserve's manufacturing survey for the month of October rose to 23, the highest reading since 2011.

General Electric is looking to exit the railroad business, one of its oldest, as part of Chief Executive John Flannery's efforts to retire $20 billion of the conglomerate's assets.

