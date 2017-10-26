Eurozone Lending to Firms, Homes Accelerated in September

Lending to eurozone firms increased at a faster pace in September than in August, data from the European Central Bank showed Thursday. The numbers come just hours before the central bank is expected to announce a reduction in its bond-purchase program, which economists say has helped revive the eurozone outlook and increase inflation.

Continue Reading Below

The data showed that lending to firms grew by 2.5% on year up from 2.4% in August, while lending to households increased by 2.7%, matching the previous month.

The numbers combined with a survey published earlier in the week suggest steady growth momentum in the 19-country eurozone following years of crisis and recession earlier in the decade.

Growth in the central bank's key money-supply indicator, M3, came in at 5.1% in September compared with 5.0% in August. Forecasters surveyed by The Wall Street Journal last week forecast 5.0% growth.

Write to Todd Buell at todd.buell@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

October 26, 2017 04:31 ET (08:31 GMT)