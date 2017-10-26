Energy Up With Oil Futures on Demand View -- Energy Roundup

Shares of energy producers ticked up alongside oil futures amid expectations that demand and OPEC moves will alleviate oversupply in energy markets.

"Winter worries may start early as supply of distillate and natural gas are the tightest they have been in years with winter ahead," said Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at the Price Futures Group, in a note to client. "While in recent years Mother Nature has bailed out these markets with warmer than normal winters, this year even a normal winter could drive prices higher."

rob.curran@dowjones.com

October 26, 2017