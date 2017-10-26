China Construction Bank 3Q Net Profit Up 4.1% on Year to CNY62.9 Billion

China Construction Bank Corp. (0939.HK) said Thursday that its third-quarter net profit rose 4.1% from a year ago, buoyed by higher interest and fee income.

China's second-largest commercial lender by assets said profit for the three months ended Sept. 30 was 62.9 billion yuan ($9.5 billion), up from 60.43 billion yuan.

Net interest income rose to 115.47 billion yuan from 104.8 billion yuan a year earlier, and net fee and commission income rose to 25.57 billion yuan from 25.1 billion yuan, the bank said.

In the first nine months of the year, the bank's net profit increased 3.8% to 201.24 billion yuan from a year earlier.

Construction Bank also reported 190.95 billion yuan of nonperforming loans at the end of September, up from 179.73 billion yuan a year ago. The bank's bad-loan ratio fell to 1.5% from 1.56% a year earlier.

October 26, 2017 07:31 ET (11:31 GMT)