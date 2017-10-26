Brazil Posts September Current-Account Surplus Of $434 Million

Brazil recorded a current-account surplus of $434 million in September, reversing a $302 million deficit in August, the country's central bank said Thursday.

Continue Reading Below

The 12-month current-account deficit narrowed in September to $12.6 billion, or 0.63% of gross domestic product, from $13.5 billion in August.

Net foreign direct investment rose to $6.3 billion in September from $5.1 billion in August, the central bank said.

Write to Paulo Trevisani at paulo.trevisani@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 26, 2017 08:59 ET (12:59 GMT)