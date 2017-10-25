UK PM May says will continue fight against U.S. tariffs on Bombardier CSeries planes

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said she would continue to fight against a decision by the United States to impose tariffs on Bombardier's CSeries planes after a competition complaint by Boeing.

"I am very happy to give that commitment," May said in parliament on Wednesday after she was asked by a lawmaker if she would continue to work to ensure the threat of tariffs on the CSeries is removed.

(Reporting by William James, writing by Alistair Smout; editing by Stephen Addison)