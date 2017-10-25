Telecoms Lower After AT&T Earnings -- Telecoms Roundup

Shares of telecommunications companies fell after AT&T's earnings.

The second-largest wireless carrier by users said it continued to lose its most profitable pay-TV viewers and wireless phone subscribers in the latest quarter as the company's aggressive bundle offers failed to stanch the flow.

Sprint's decision to hurry out its earnings and forego a conference call with analysts, coming on the heels of T-Mobile US's similar move, is called a strong indication the two are close to sealing a long-mooted merger deal. A deal could be unveiled in the coming weeks, though negotiations are ongoing and could yet lead to nothing, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Sirius XM Holdings declined after the satellite radio provider's quarterly subscriber growth disappointed some investors.

