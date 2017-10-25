On Our Radar

Solid GDP Growth Seen in 3Q -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS

(ET)

Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Oct 21 235K (16) 222K

1000 Pending Home Sales Sep +0.0% (9) -2.6%

1100 Kansas City Fed Mfg Svy Oct N/A 17

Composite Index

Friday 0830 Real GDP (1st Reading) 3Q +2.7% (23) +3.1%***

0830 GDP Prices (1st Reading) 3Q +1.8% (12) +1.0%***

1000 Consumer Sentiment Oct 100.8 (15) 101.1****

(Final)

*End-Sep Reading

**Revised Figure

***2Q 3rd Reading

****Oct Prelim Reading

(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

