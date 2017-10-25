Slack Adds Interactive Screen-Sharing Feature

Watch out, TeamViewer. Group messaging app Slack just unveiled an updated screen-sharing feature.

Slack has offered screen sharing since May, but this new version makes things a lot more interactive. "You can invite others to write, code, design—or whatever working together means to you—all directly from your shared screen," the Slack team wrote in a Wednesday blog post.

You'll need to be on a paid Slack plan using the company's latest Windows desktop app or the direct download version of the Mac desktop app to take advantage of this feature. To try it out, just start a Slack call from any channel or conversation, click the screen icon to share your screen with everyone else on the call (up to 15 people at once), then press the cursor icon to share control of your screen with everyone.

When you share control of your screen, each participant will get their own cursor, and be able to type, edit, scroll, and click through.

"Viewing participants can temporarily draw over the shared screen, directing attention to particular cells in a spreadsheet, lines of a paragraph, or anything else they want to highlight," Slack explained, adding that this feature can "help make presentations feel like more like a two-way conversation."

Slack has been testing this new feature in beta over the past several months and said some companies are using it for IT troubleshooting while others are finding it helpful when programming.

Meanwhile, Slack also today announced plans to wind down the standalone Screenhero app it acquired in 2015. Slack has been slowly integrating Screenhero's features into its platform since the acquisition, and now that all those goodies have been moved over, Screenhero will be shutting down on Dec. 1. After that date, users will no longer be able to log into or use Screenhero.

