Skandinaviska Seb's Third Quarter 2017 Result

"It was a solid result in an uneventful and seasonally slower quarter.
Large corporate customers took advantage of the attractive capital
market for refinancing while financial institutions continued to search
for higher yield while the low volatility in the financial markets led
to lower customer activity. In Sweden, the housing market has seen some
healthy signs of stabilization. In the Baltic countries, both corporate
and household lending was higher", says Johan Torgeby, SEB's President
and CEO, commenting on the quarterly result.
The operating profit for the third quarter 2017 was SEK 5.4bn (5.7).
Compared to the third quarter 2016, operating profit increased by 3 per
cent. Return on equity was 12.1 per cent (13.2).
Operating income for the third quarter amounted to SEK 11.1bn (11.4).
Compared to the third quarter 2016, operating income increased by 3 per
cent. Operating expenses amounted to SEK 5.4bn (5.5). Compared to the
third quarter 2016, operating expenses increased by 1 per cent.
Asset quality remained strong. The net credit loss level was 7 basis
points for the quarter (6). The liquidity coverage ratio was 120 per
cent (168 at year-end). The capital position improved with a Common
Equity Tier 1 capital ratio of 19.2 per cent (18.8 at year-end). SEB's
own assessment of the CET1 requirement, including the maturity floor and
corporate risk weights, was 17.0 per cent.
You can download the Interim Report, Press Conference Presentation and
Fact Book from
https://sebgroup.com/investor-relations/reports-and-presentations/financial-reports.
For further information, please contact
Jan Erik Back, CFO, +46 8 22 19 00
Jonas Söderberg, Head of Investor Relations, +46 8 763 83 19; +46
73 521 02 66
Viveka Hirdman-Ryrberg, Head of Corporate Communication, +46 8 763 85
77, +46 70 550 35 00
This is information that Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken
AB (publ.) is obliged to make public pursuant to the
EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted
for publication, through the agency of the contact
persons set out above, at 7 am CET, on 25 October
2017.
SEB is a leading Nordic financial services group with
a strong belief that entrepreneurial minds and innovative
companies are key in creating a better world. SEB
takes a long term perspective and supports its customers
in good times and bad. In Sweden and the Baltic countries,
SEB offers financial advice and a wide range of financial
services. In Denmark, Finland, Norway and Germany
the bank's operations have a strong focus on corporate
and investment banking based on a full-service offering
to corporate and institutional clients. The international
nature of SEB's business is reflected in its presence
in some 20 countries worldwide. At 30 September 2017,
the Group's total assets amounted to SEK 2,933bn while
its assets under management totalled SEK 1,850bn.
The Group has around 15,000 employees. Read more about
SEB at www.sebgroup.com
Interim Report January - September 2017:
http://hugin.info/136036/R/2144332/821790.pdf
