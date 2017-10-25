Skandinaviska Seb's Third Quarter 2017 Result

TIDM0HBY

"It was a solid result in an uneventful and seasonally slower quarter.

Large corporate customers took advantage of the attractive capital

market for refinancing while financial institutions continued to search

for higher yield while the low volatility in the financial markets led

to lower customer activity. In Sweden, the housing market has seen some

healthy signs of stabilization. In the Baltic countries, both corporate

and household lending was higher", says Johan Torgeby, SEB's President

and CEO, commenting on the quarterly result.

The operating profit for the third quarter 2017 was SEK 5.4bn (5.7).

Compared to the third quarter 2016, operating profit increased by 3 per

cent. Return on equity was 12.1 per cent (13.2).

Operating income for the third quarter amounted to SEK 11.1bn (11.4).

Compared to the third quarter 2016, operating income increased by 3 per

cent. Operating expenses amounted to SEK 5.4bn (5.5). Compared to the

third quarter 2016, operating expenses increased by 1 per cent.

Asset quality remained strong. The net credit loss level was 7 basis

points for the quarter (6). The liquidity coverage ratio was 120 per

cent (168 at year-end). The capital position improved with a Common

Equity Tier 1 capital ratio of 19.2 per cent (18.8 at year-end). SEB's

own assessment of the CET1 requirement, including the maturity floor and

corporate risk weights, was 17.0 per cent.

You can download the Interim Report, Press Conference Presentation and

Fact Book from

https://sebgroup.com/investor-relations/reports-and-presentations/financial-reports.

For further information, please contact

Jan Erik Back, CFO, +46 8 22 19 00

Jonas Söderberg, Head of Investor Relations, +46 8 763 83 19; +46

73 521 02 66

Viveka Hirdman-Ryrberg, Head of Corporate Communication, +46 8 763 85

77, +46 70 550 35 00

This is information that Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken

AB (publ.) is obliged to make public pursuant to the

EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted

for publication, through the agency of the contact

persons set out above, at 7 am CET, on 25 October

2017.

SEB is a leading Nordic financial services group with

a strong belief that entrepreneurial minds and innovative

companies are key in creating a better world. SEB

takes a long term perspective and supports its customers

in good times and bad. In Sweden and the Baltic countries,

SEB offers financial advice and a wide range of financial

services. In Denmark, Finland, Norway and Germany

the bank's operations have a strong focus on corporate

and investment banking based on a full-service offering

to corporate and institutional clients. The international

nature of SEB's business is reflected in its presence

in some 20 countries worldwide. At 30 September 2017,

the Group's total assets amounted to SEK 2,933bn while

its assets under management totalled SEK 1,850bn.

The Group has around 15,000 employees. Read more about

SEB at www.sebgroup.com

Interim Report January - September 2017:

http://hugin.info/136036/R/2144332/821790.pdf

