Sibanye Gold Expects ZAR4.6 Billion Net Loss in Fiscal Year 2017

Sibanye Gold Ltd. (SGL.JO) said Wednesday it expects to report a loss of at least 4.6 billion South African Rand ($335 million) for 2017, blaming a number of issues including restructuring costs and a provision for occupational healthcare claims.
Continue Reading Below
The South African gold producer also blamed currency exchange factors and commodity prices for the swing from a ZAR3.7 billion profit last year.
The company said it expects to report a loss per share of at least 235 cents for the year, and a headline loss, which strips out certain one-off items, of 110 cents.
It expects to report earnings for the year ended Dec. 31 on Feb. 22, 2018.
Write to Ian Walker at ian.walker@wsj.com; @IanWalk40289749
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
Continue Reading Below
ADVERTISEMENT
October 25, 2017 11:19 ET (15:19 GMT)