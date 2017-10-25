Sibanye Gold Expects ZAR4.6 Billion Net Loss in Fiscal Year 2017

Sibanye Gold Ltd. (SGL.JO) said Wednesday it expects to report a loss of at least 4.6 billion South African Rand ($335 million) for 2017, blaming a number of issues including restructuring costs and a provision for occupational healthcare claims.

The South African gold producer also blamed currency exchange factors and commodity prices for the swing from a ZAR3.7 billion profit last year.

The company said it expects to report a loss per share of at least 235 cents for the year, and a headline loss, which strips out certain one-off items, of 110 cents.

It expects to report earnings for the year ended Dec. 31 on Feb. 22, 2018.

