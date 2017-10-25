Sanofi Files Patent-Infringement Suit Against Mylan in the U.S.

Sanofi SA (SAN.FR) said late Tuesday that it has brought a patent-infringement suit against Mylan NV (MYL) in a U.S. court over the French company's disposable insulin pen and vial-drug products for diabetes.

The pharmaceutical said that the suit it filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey alleges that Mylan infringed 18 of its patents.

Sanofi said it filed the motion after receiving notification from the American company in mid-September stating that it had submitted a new drug application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for an insulin glargine pre-filled pen and vial-drug products.

The company said that the new drug application challenges its patents for Lantus and Lantus SoloSTAR products.

