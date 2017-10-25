Sands China's Third-Quarter Net Income Rises 24.4% on Year

Sands China Ltd. (1928.HK) reported a 24.4% rise in net income for the third quarter fueled by continued recovery in China's gambling Mecca.

The 70.08%-owned unit of U.S.'s Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) said Thursday in a filling to the Hong Kong bourse that its third-quarter net income rose to US$403 million from a net income of US$324 million a year earlier, with net revenue rising 12.2% to US$1.93 billion during the same period.

These figures were retrieved from the filing by Las Vegas Sands Corp. in its third-quarter earnings statement published Thursday.

The third quarter for Las Vegas Sands' Macau operations has been its best since the fourth quarter of 2014, with adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization reaching US$652 million, on the back of higher hotel occupancy and retail mall revenues, it said.

October 25, 2017 20:38 ET (00:38 GMT)