Bank of Canada Leaves Rates Unchanged, Pledges Cautious Policy Approach

The Bank of Canada left its policy interest rate unchanged at 1% after increases in July and September, vowing to be cautious in future deliberations as growth is expected to slow, wage gains remain subdued and the Trump administration's trade policy poses an "elevated" risk.

Saudi Sovereign Wealth Fund Sets Lofty Growth Targets

Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund, a key engine of the kingdom's plan to diversify the economy, aims to nearly double the value of assets it manages to around $400 billion by 2020.

Visa Profit Rises as Payments Volume Grows

Visa reported an 11% increase in profit for the fourth quarter, potentially adding fuel to an already robust rally this year for the San Francisco-based card company's stock.

Anthem Earnings Rise on Higher Premiums

Anthem beat estimates in its latest quarter and raised the low end of its full-year guidance as increased premiums and stronger Medicaid and Medicare enrollment gave the insurer a boost.

Surprise Capital Demand Signals Uncertainty for Banks

Any investor who thought British banks had escaped demands for higher capital just got a shock, with Lloyds told by U.K. regulators to boost its buffer.

The Outsiders: How Swiss, Others Survived ECB Bond Buys

The ECB's bond-buying program had ripple effects across Europe, as smaller central banks closely linked to the eurozone took their own drastic measures.

Carlyle Lays Out Succession Plan, Promotes Pair to Co-CEO

Carlyle Group is elevating two executives to top leadership roles at the private-equity firm, as co-founders David Rubenstein and William Conway step back from day-to-day operations.

Bond Funds Dump Puerto Rico

Franklin Resources, one of Puerto Rico's largest creditors, sold hundreds of millions of dollars of the island's bonds in recent days, part of an exodus of investors hurt by accelerating losses in the wake of recent hurricanes.

Trump Asks GOP Senators: Should Taylor or Powell Be Fed Chief?

Donald Trump asked Republican senators at their meeting Tuesday which candidate they preferred to lead the Federal Reserve-current Fed governor Jerome Powell or Stanford University economics professor John Taylor.

India's Big Bank Boost Can't Afford to Fail

India has finally sent its flailing state-owned banks the big lifeboat they need. Investors should jump aboard cautiously.

October 25, 2017 11:15 ET (15:15 GMT)