Boeing Boosts Outlook Despite Tanker Problems

Boeing raised its full-year profit and cash-flow guidance even as quarterly earnings fell and the company took another charge on its tanker program.

Deutsche Bank to Pay $220 Million to Settle States' Libor Claims

Deutsche Bank will pay $220 million to settle claims brought by 45 U.S. states in connection with the German bank's artificial manipulation of benchmark interest rates, New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman said.

Coke Zero Sugar Helps Coca-Cola Hold On to Soda Drinkers

Coca-Cola Co.'s newest diet soda helped the company stem defections among soda drinkers as it seeks to expand in other areas; sales of juice and coffee gained.

Purdue Is Under Investigation for Opioid Painkiller OxyContin

Purdue Pharma said it is the subject of a probe by federal prosecutors related to its opioid painkiller OxyContin, adding to the mounting litigation the company already faces over its marketing of the addictive drug.

Sprint, T-Mobile Merger Talks Edge Closer but Still Drag On

Sprint and T-Mobile US both took the unusual step of canceling their earnings calls this week to avoid questions about their potential merger, a move seen by many as a sign the companies are close to announcing an agreement.

White House Kicks Off Test Program for Commercial Drones

The White House has launched a pilot program expanding commercial drone operations by calling for test sites featuring shared oversight between federal agencies and state, local or tribal governments.

LendingClub Closes Chapter on Fintech Funds

Online loan specialist LendingClub Corp. is shutting down five of its investment funds, including a $318 million portfolio that had been marked by accounting issues and sagging performance, according to investor documents reviewed by The Wall Street Journal.

CBS Names Correspondent Jeff Glor to Anchor 'Evening News'

Veteran CBS correspondent Jeff Glor is taking over as anchor of the network's flagship evening news broadcast "CBS Evening News," the company said.

CSX Shuffles Executive Team

CSX is shaking up its management ranks, replacing several top executives and bringing in a new operating chief from one of Chief Executive Hunter Harrison's past railroading stops.

Vistra Energy Nears Deal to Buy Dynegy

Vistra Energy and Dynegy, two big independent power producers, are in advanced talks to combine and could announce a deal as soon as next week.

October 25, 2017 19:15 ET (23:15 GMT)