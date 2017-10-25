Health Care Lower After Earnings -- Health Care Roundup

Shares of health-care companies fell, but not by as much as the broad market, after strong earnings.

Anthem shares ticked up after the health insurer said higher insurance premiums and stronger Medicaid and Medicare enrollment elevated earnings.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance rose after the pharmacy reported sales and profits in the most recent quarter.

GlaxoSmithKline will consider a bid for Pfizer's consumer-health business should the U.S. company put it up for sale, Chief Executive Emma Walmsley said, opening the door for the union of Aquafresh toothpaste and Advil pain medicine.

A bipartisan Senate health bill would reduce the deficit by almost $4 billion over the next decade without significantly affecting the number of people who have coverage, the Congressional Budget Office found in a report released Wednesday. The likelihood of passage remains low, however, because of a standoff between President Donald Trump and the Democrats.

