Consumer Companies Fall as Chipotle Weighs -- Consumer Roundup

Shares of retailers and other consumer-services companies fell after a lackluster round of earnings.

Continue Reading Below

Chipotle Mexican Grill shares fell sharply after the chain reported third-quarter profits below analysts' expectations, and said it would pare new restaurant openings.

Coca-Cola shares fell after the soda maker kept its full-year profit outlook unchanged.

In a positive sign for consumer spending, U.S. new-home sales in September recorded the largest single-month increase since 1992, rising 18.9% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 667,000 in September from the previous month, the Commerce Department said Wednesday. The sales volume of new single-family residences was at its highest since October 2007.

Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

October 25, 2017 18:11 ET (22:11 GMT)