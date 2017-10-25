Consumer Companies Fall as Chipotle Weighs -- Consumer Roundup

Shares of retailers and other consumer-services companies fell after a lackluster round of earnings.
Chipotle Mexican Grill shares fell sharply after the chain reported third-quarter profits below analysts' expectations, and said it would pare new restaurant openings.
Coca-Cola shares fell after the soda maker kept its full-year profit outlook unchanged.
In a positive sign for consumer spending, U.S. new-home sales in September recorded the largest single-month increase since 1992, rising 18.9% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 667,000 in September from the previous month, the Commerce Department said Wednesday. The sales volume of new single-family residences was at its highest since October 2007.
October 25, 2017 18:11 ET (22:11 GMT)