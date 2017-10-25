China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Wednesday, October 25 2017
Natural Rubber
Turnover: 787,384 lots
Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open
Settle Interest
Nov-17 11,395 11,580 11,260 11,445 11,410 35 4,392 23,794
Jan-18 13,440 13,680 13,215 13,505 13,490 15 678,650 316,364
Mar-18 13,710 13,830 13,635 13,710 13,775 -65 16 736
Apr-18 - - - 13,780 13,780 0 0 76
May-18 13,900 14,120 13,705 13,965 13,950 15 97,336 104,104
Jun-18 13,905 14,095 13,800 13,985 13,900 85 34 1,184
Jul-18 13,910 14,115 13,910 14,030 14,010 20 22 1,208
Aug-18 14,105 14,105 14,105 14,105 14,195 -90 2 1,164
Sep-18 14,280 14,450 14,110 14,330 14,305 25 6,932 15,376
Oct-18 - - - 14,305 14,305 0 0 16
Notes:
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;
2) Volume and open interest are in lots;
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.
October 25, 2017 03:30 ET (07:30 GMT)