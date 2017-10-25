On Our Radar

China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Features Dow Jones Newswires

Wednesday, October 25 2017

Continue Reading Below

Natural Rubber

Turnover: 787,384 lots

Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open

Settle Interest

Nov-17 11,395 11,580 11,260 11,445 11,410 35 4,392 23,794

Continue Reading Below

Jan-18 13,440 13,680 13,215 13,505 13,490 15 678,650 316,364

Mar-18 13,710 13,830 13,635 13,710 13,775 -65 16 736

Apr-18 - - - 13,780 13,780 0 0 76

May-18 13,900 14,120 13,705 13,965 13,950 15 97,336 104,104

Jun-18 13,905 14,095 13,800 13,985 13,900 85 34 1,184

Jul-18 13,910 14,115 13,910 14,030 14,010 20 22 1,208

Aug-18 14,105 14,105 14,105 14,105 14,195 -90 2 1,164

Sep-18 14,280 14,450 14,110 14,330 14,305 25 6,932 15,376

Oct-18 - - - 14,305 14,305 0 0 16

Notes:

1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;

2) Volume and open interest are in lots;

3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

Write to djnews.beijing@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 25, 2017 03:30 ET (07:30 GMT)