WSJ.com What's News - Worldwide News Briefs for Oct 24

CHINA BOOSTS POWERS OF XI JINPING AS EQUAL TO MAO

Continue Reading Below

China's Communist Party granted President Xi Jinping authority on a par with Chairman Mao, revising its constitution to inscribe a political theory bearing Mr. Xi's name and endorse policies to make the nation a world power.

'FREED' HONG KONG BOOKSELLER IS STILL MISSING, DAUGHTER SAYS

A Swedish bookseller who was detained by Chinese officials in a crackdown on a publisher of controversial political titles hasn't been heard from a week after Beijing says he was released.

ROYAL RUMBLE: AN ANCIENT ELEPHANT BATTLE AND THAILAND'S MARCH TOWARD AUTOCRACY

In a royal transition, the ruling junta cracks down, including putting the nation's best-known historian on trial after he questioned a historic duel.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

TILLERSON URGES PAKISTAN CRACKDOWN ON MILITANT HAVENS

The U.S. pressed Pakistan for the elimination of havens for militants within its territory, according to American and Pakistani officials, in a meeting Tuesday between Pakistani leadership and the visiting U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

NATO PLANS TO CREATE TWO NEW COMMANDS AMID RUSSIA TENSIONS

NATO is poised to approve the creation of two new commands to improve allied logistics and protect supply lines, aiming to shore up weaknesses in any potential conflict with Russia, allied officials said.

BUILDINGS ACROSS U.S. ARE WRAPPED IN SAME PANELS THAT FUELED DEADLY LONDON FIRE

Experts say polyethylene-core panels, under investigation for their role in the Grenfell Tower fire, endanger residents, workers, students, hospital patients and hotel guests. Building codes in the U.S. that permitted their use could soon change.

SAUDI PRINCE PUSHES GREATER TOLERANCE, UNVEILS DEVELOPMENT PROJECT

Saudi Arabia's powerful crown prince vowed on Tuesday to return his country to a more tolerant form of Islam as he pledged to build a futuristic city that would push the country into the 21st century.

ECB MUST STRIKE RIGHT BALANCE IN SCALING BACK BOND PURCHASES

European Central Bank President Mario Draghi overcame fierce resistance three years ago to roll out a historic bond-buying program. Ending it could be an even more delicate task.

(For continuously updated news from the Wall Street Journal, see WSJ.com at http://wsj.com.)

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 24, 2017 17:14 ET (21:14 GMT)