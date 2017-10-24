USDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Oct 24

GX_GR110
Springfield, IL Tue, Oct 24, 2017 USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News
Chicago Terminal Grain Report
To Arrive Truck and Rail Bids for Grain Delivered to Chicago. The
following quotations represent Bids ($/ bu) from Terminal Elevators,
Processors, Mills, and Merchandisers after 1:30 p.m. today.
Grain Bids Delivery Change Basis Change
SRW Wheat 4.2300-4.2800 30 Days UP 1.25 -15Z to -10Z UNCH
Soybeans 9.3450-9.4550 Spot DN 5.25 -41X to -30X UNCH
Soybeans 9.4550-9.5050 15-30 Days DN 5.25 -30X to -25X UNCH
Terminal Elevator Bids
Corn 3.1775-3.2475 Spot UP 1.5-DN 2.5 -35Z to -28Z UNCH-DN 4
Corn 3.1775-3.2475 15-30 Days UP 1.5-DN 2.5 -35Z to -28Z UNCH-DN 4
Processor Bids
Corn 3.3475-3.3775 Spot UP 1.5 -18Z to -15Z UNCH
Corn 3.3475-3.3775 15-30 Days UP 1.5 -18Z to -15Z UNCH
Changes are cents per bushel. Spot = up to 15 days
Soybeans = US 1 Yellow; Corn = US 2 Yellow
Chicago Board of Trade month symbols: F January, G February, H March, J April,
K May, M June, N July, Q August, U September, V October, X November, Z December
Monthly Prices for: September 2017
SRW Wheat 4.2381
Processor Corn (Spot) 3.3240
Terminal Corn (Spot) 3.2145
Soybeans (Spot) 9.4264
Source: USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News Service, Springfield, IL
David Humphreys 217-782-4925 SpringField.LPGMN@ams.usda.gov
In state only toll free 888-458-4787
www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/gx_gr110.txt
www.ams.usda.gov/LPSMarketNewsPage
1419C dh
