USDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Oct 24

Springfield, IL Tue, Oct 24, 2017 USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News

Chicago Terminal Grain Report

To Arrive Truck and Rail Bids for Grain Delivered to Chicago. The

following quotations represent Bids ($/ bu) from Terminal Elevators,

Processors, Mills, and Merchandisers after 1:30 p.m. today.

Grain Bids Delivery Change Basis Change

SRW Wheat 4.2300-4.2800 30 Days UP 1.25 -15Z to -10Z UNCH

Soybeans 9.3450-9.4550 Spot DN 5.25 -41X to -30X UNCH

Soybeans 9.4550-9.5050 15-30 Days DN 5.25 -30X to -25X UNCH

Terminal Elevator Bids

Corn 3.1775-3.2475 Spot UP 1.5-DN 2.5 -35Z to -28Z UNCH-DN 4

Corn 3.1775-3.2475 15-30 Days UP 1.5-DN 2.5 -35Z to -28Z UNCH-DN 4

Processor Bids

Corn 3.3475-3.3775 Spot UP 1.5 -18Z to -15Z UNCH

Corn 3.3475-3.3775 15-30 Days UP 1.5 -18Z to -15Z UNCH

Changes are cents per bushel. Spot = up to 15 days

Soybeans = US 1 Yellow; Corn = US 2 Yellow

Chicago Board of Trade month symbols: F January, G February, H March, J April,

K May, M June, N July, Q August, U September, V October, X November, Z December

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Monthly Prices for: September 2017

SRW Wheat 4.2381

Processor Corn (Spot) 3.3240

Terminal Corn (Spot) 3.2145

Soybeans (Spot) 9.4264

Source: USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News Service, Springfield, IL

David Humphreys 217-782-4925 SpringField.LPGMN@ams.usda.gov

In state only toll free 888-458-4787

www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/gx_gr110.txt

www.ams.usda.gov/LPSMarketNewsPage

1419C dh

