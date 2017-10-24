U.S. Government Bonds Pull Back as Investors Anticipate Tighter Monetary Policies

U.S. government bond prices fell Tuesday, pushing the yield on the 10-year note above 2.4%, as investors continued to guard against tighter monetary policies.

In recent trading, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was 2.406%, according to Tradeweb, compared with 2.375% Monday.

Yields, which rise when bond prices fall, moved higher overnight in concert with yields on European government bonds, which have been climbing ahead of Thursday's European Central Bank meeting.

Investors in Europe and around the world are looking for signs that the ECB will cut back on its EUR60 billion in monthly bond purchases, which has made European government debt more scarce and helped drag down yields globally.

Meanwhile, investors are also preparing for tighter monetary policy in the U.S.

Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen and other officials have repeatedly suggested that continued soft inflation won't dissuade them from gradually raising interest rates. Many investors also think there is a good chance that President Donald Trump could nominate a replacement for Ms. Yellen who would quicken the pace of interest-rate increases.

There is an "overriding concern about the direction that the Fed is going," said Mary Ann Hurley, vice president of fixed income trading in Seattle at D.A. Davidson & Co.

Ms. Yellen has "indicated that tightening is going to continue and she's the most dovish of the candidates" to lead the Fed over the next four years, she added.

Another factor weighing on Treasurys were upcoming debt auctions that will add to the supply of outstanding bonds. The Treasury Department is scheduled to sell $26 billion of two-year notes Tuesday, $34 billion of five-year notes Wednesday and $28 billion of seven-year notes Thursday.

