Correction to Statoil Stops Leak at Norwegian Production Facility Story

Norwegian oil major Statoil ASA (STO) quickly stopped a leak at its Mongstad production facility in Norway on Tuesday after mobilizing its emergency-response team earlier in the day, it said.

The naphtha leakage was reported at 7:14 a.m. local time, it said in a statement. Nonemergency staff were evacuated, and parts of the plant were shut as the emergency-response team moved in to handle the situation, it said, adding that all 108 people at the plant have been accounted for. No injuries have been reported.

Within two hours, Statoil said the leakage had been stopped.

The Mongstad facility, on the west coast of Norway, houses an oil refinery, a natural-gas-liquids processing plant, a crude-oil terminal, a combined heat and power plant and a technology center for carbon-dioxide capture from flue gases.

Nearly 2,000 people are employed in the wider Mongstad industrial area, with around 1,100 of them connected to operations in which Statoil is involved as a shareholder.

The cause of the incident will now be investigated, it said.

Corrections & Amplifications

This article was corrected at 0950 GMT because the original incorrectly stated the location of the Mongstad facility in the fourth paragraph. It is on the west coast, not the east coast.

October 24, 2017 04:49 ET (08:49 GMT)