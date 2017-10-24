Dow Industrials Surge on Strong Earnings from Caterpillar, 3M

Robust corporate earnings helped lift the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The blue-chip index gained 0.7%.

ECB Must Strike Right Balance in Scaling Back Bond Purchases

European Central Bank President Mario Draghi overcame fierce resistance three years ago to roll out a historic bond-buying program. Ending it could be an even more delicate task.

Richmond Fed Says Wage Index Reaches 17-Year High

The Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond said Tuesday that manufacturing activity at factories across the central Atlantic states continued to grow in October, as wages grew but the shipments index fell.

Eurozone Economy Appears to Slow, PMI Survey Suggests

The eurozone economy appears to have slowed slightly as it entered the final quarter of what has been a strong year, a key survey suggests, but that is unlikely to deter the ECB from announcing a reduction in its bond purchases.

What Happens When the ECB Steps Back From Corporate Bonds?

The European Central Bank has changed the face of the euro corporate-debt market but with corporate bonds trading at pre-crisis levels and the ECB expected to trim asset purchase some investors are uneasy about the market's long-term trajectory.

Oil Market Looks for 'New Balance'

Oil prices edged up as market players weighed geopolitical risk against rising U.S. crude exports.

India Announces Measures to Boost Credit Growth, Private Investment

Faced with growing criticism over the country's faltering economic growth, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government announced a slew of measures aimed at boosting credit growth and kick-starting private investments.

Mexican Inflation Slows Further in Early October

Mexico's inflation slowed in the first half of October, retreating further from August's peak as a drop in prices of agricultural produce partly offset a seasonal jump in energy costs.

Eurozone Banks See More Demand for Loans

The share of banks in the eurozone expecting increased demand for loans this quarter increased, ECB data showed, suggesting continued growth momentum in the European economy.

Wealthier Depositors Pressure Banks to Pay Up

Large U.S. banks are starting to pay up to keep depositors from moving their money, the latest sign that customers are growing more demanding as the economic recovery takes hold.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 24, 2017 11:15 ET (15:15 GMT)