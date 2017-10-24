ECB Must Strike Right Balance in Scaling Back Bond Purchases

Continue Reading Below

European Central Bank President Mario Draghi overcame fierce resistance three years ago to roll out a historic bond-buying program. Ending it could be an even more delicate task.

Global Markets Pause Ahead of Earnings, Central Bank Moves

Stock markets mostly edged higher as investors took positions ahead of several earnings reports and key central bank moves.

Eurozone Economy Appears to Slow, PMI Survey Suggests

The eurozone economy appears to have slowed slightly as it entered the final quarter of what has been a strong year, a key survey suggests, but that is unlikely to deter the ECB from announcing a reduction in its bond purchases.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

What Happens When the ECB Steps Back From Corporate Bonds?

The European Central Bank has changed the face of the euro corporate-debt market but with corporate bonds trading at pre-crisis levels and the ECB expected to trim asset purchase some investors are uneasy about the market's long-term trajectory.

Oil Market Looks for 'New Balance'

Oil prices edged up as market players weighed geopolitical risk against rising U.S. crude exports.

Eurozone Banks See More Demand for Loans

The share of banks in the eurozone expecting increased demand for loans this quarter increased, ECB data showed, suggesting continued growth momentum in the European economy.

Wealthier Depositors Pressure Banks to Pay Up

Large U.S. banks are starting to pay up to keep depositors from moving their money, the latest sign that customers are growing more demanding as the economic recovery takes hold.

Sizing up the Fed Candidates: Yellen Seen as Best for U.S. Stocks

Investors are sizing up President Donald Trump's candidates for Federal Reserve chair. Among market beliefs: A second term for Fed Chairwoman Janet Yellen would extend this year's record stock rally, while economist John Taylor would bolster the flagging U.S. dollar.

Warsh Met With Vice President Pence About Top Fed Job Last Week

Kevin Warsh, a candidate for the Federal Reserve chairmanship, met with Vice President Mike Pence last week to talk about the central-bank job, according to a White House aide.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 24, 2017 09:15 ET (13:15 GMT)