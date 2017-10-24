Global Markets Pause Ahead of Earnings, Central Bank Moves

Stock markets mostly edged higher as investors took positions ahead of several earnings reports and key central bank moves.

Oil Market Looks for 'New Balance'

Oil prices edged up as market players weighed geopolitical risk against rising U.S. crude exports.

Eurozone Economy Appears to Slow, PMI Survey Suggests

The eurozone economy appears to have slowed slightly as it entered the final quarter of what has been a strong year, a key survey suggests, but that is unlikely to deter the ECB from announcing a reduction in its bond purchases.

Eurozone Banks See More Demand for Loans

The share of banks in the eurozone expecting increased demand for loans this quarter increased, ECB data showed, suggesting continued growth momentum in the European economy.

Sizing up the Fed Candidates: Yellen Seen as Best for U.S. Stocks

Investors are sizing up President Donald Trump's candidates for Federal Reserve chair. Among market beliefs: A second term for Fed Chairwoman Janet Yellen would extend this year's record stock rally, while economist John Taylor would bolster the flagging U.S. dollar.

Warsh Met With Vice President Pence About Top Fed Job Last Week

Kevin Warsh, a candidate for the Federal Reserve chairmanship, met with Vice President Mike Pence last week to talk about the central-bank job, according to a White House aide.

Bank of Canada Likely on Hold, With Nafta Clouding Rate Outlook

Bank of Canada watchers unanimously believe the central bank will hit pause on Wednesday when it releases its latest policy decision and won't raise rates after two consecutive increases.

SEC Approves Accounting Rule Despite Business-Group's Objection

The SEC gave final approval Monday to a long-planned regulation that will require auditors to tell investors more about what they learn when they audit a company's books.

NYSE Monitor Accuses Wedbush Securities of Supervisory Deficiencies

The watchdog of the New York Stock Exchange has accused Wedbush Securities Inc. and co-founder Edward Wedbush of violating multiple exchange policies and federal securities laws concerning record-keeping and supervisory protocols.

Palladium Prices Soar in Sign of Global Growth and Auto Demand

Palladium prices are at their highest level in nearly two decades, as investors bet that rising global growth will buoy automobile production and stoke demand for the rare metal.

