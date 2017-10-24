China Aims for U.S.-Level Yields in $2 Billion Bond Offering

China is returning to international bond markets for the first time in 13 years, with a $2 billion offering of U.S. dollar bonds that will allow the world's second-largest economy to flex its financial muscle.

Australia's 3rd Quarter Inflation Weaker Than Expected

Australian consumer prices rose by 0.6% in the third quarter and were up 1.8% from a year earlier. Economists had expected prices to rise 0.8% in the quarter and 2.0% from a year earlier.

Australian Treasury Secretary Sees Eventual Rebound in Wages

Australian Treasury Secretary John Fraser has told parliament he remains confident wage growth will eventually accelerate as unemployment falls, but he also stressed that it "will take some time."

Congress Votes to Overturn CFPB Arbitration Rule

With Vice President Mike Pence breaking a Senate tie, Congress overturned a rule by an Obama-appointed financial regulator that would have made it easier for consumers to sue banks in groups.

These Lenders Get Too Much Credit

Shares of credit card lenders have recovered sharply over the past two months on optimism that rising defaults will soon stabilize. The relief may prove premature.

Trump Asks GOP Senators: Should Taylor or Powell Be Fed Chief?

Donald Trump asked Republican senators at their meeting Tuesday which candidate they preferred to lead the Federal Reserve-current Fed governor Jerome Powell or Stanford University economics professor John Taylor.

Owner of NYSE Agrees to Buy Bond-Trading Platform

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. said on Tuesday that it had agreed to buy a fixed income-trading platform from Virtu Financial Inc.

New York Falls Behind Dallas and Los Angeles in Commercial Property Sales

New York is having such a slow year in commercial property sales that it has fallen behind Los Angeles and Dallas in deal volume, according to a new report by Real Capital Analytics Inc.

Canada Forecasts Bottom-Line Boost on Growth Surge

Canada's Liberal government said public finances have improved substantially due to strong economic growth, giving lawmakers leeway to sharply reduce deficits while delivering additional tax breaks to households with children and low-income workers.

Wine Production Forecast to Fall to Lowest Level in Over 50 Years

Global wine production this year is estimated to fall to its lowest level in over 50 years because of bad weather in Europe.

October 24, 2017 23:15 ET (03:15 GMT)