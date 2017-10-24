Bank of Canada Likely on Hold, With Nafta Clouding Rate Outlook

Bank of Canada watchers unanimously believe the central bank will hit pause on Wednesday when it releases its latest policy decision and won't raise rates after two consecutive increases.

Media Criticism Putting Qudian Shares on Wild Ride

Shares in Chinese fintech company Qudian have gone on a wild ride following intense media criticism at home of its business practices, days after the Alibaba-backed company launched one of the biggest initial public offerings in the U.S. this year.

Wealthier Depositors Pressure Banks to Pay Up

Large U.S. banks are starting to pay up to keep depositors from moving their money, the latest sign that customers are growing more demanding as the economic recovery takes hold.

Clearinghouses Push Back Against Worries Over Their Size

Swaps clearinghouses are pushing back against the suggestion by a top Trump administration official that they have become too big and pose a market risk, saying regulatory and internal "stress tests" prove there is no cause for alarm.

Insurers Unload Problems Into Private Equity's Arms

With plenty of ready buyers looking to pounce, insurers' struggling with promises from a high-rate past may soon get help.

SEC Approves Accounting Rule Despite Business-Group's Objection

The SEC gave final approval Monday to a long-planned regulation that will require auditors to tell investors more about what they learn when they audit a company's books.

NYSE Monitor Accuses Wedbush Securities of Supervisory Deficiencies

The watchdog of the New York Stock Exchange has accused Wedbush Securities Inc. and co-founder Edward Wedbush of violating multiple exchange policies and federal securities laws concerning record-keeping and supervisory protocols.

Sizing up the Fed Candidates: Yellen Seen as Best for U.S. Stocks

Investors are sizing up President Donald Trump's candidates for Federal Reserve chair. Among market beliefs: A second term for Fed Chairwoman Janet Yellen would extend this year's record stock rally, while economist John Taylor would bolster the flagging U.S. dollar.

Warsh Met With Vice President Pence About Top Fed Job Last Week

Kevin Warsh, a candidate for the Federal Reserve chairmanship, met with Vice President Mike Pence last week to talk about the central-bank job, according to a White House aide.

Former HSBC Executive Found Guilty of Fraud

A federal jury found Mark Johnson, a former high-ranking HSBC executive, guilty on charges that he misused information about a client's $3.5 billion currency trade to make millions of dollars for the bank.

October 24, 2017 11:15 ET (15:15 GMT)