Oil Gains on Signs of Possible Supply Disruption

Oil prices rose, helped by expectations for lower supply amid geopolitical risks and steady declines in U.S. inventories.

Aker BP Buys Hess Assets

The joint venture formed by Norway's Aker and BP has bolstered its presence on the Norwegian Continental Shelf with the $2 billion acquisition of Hess Norge.

Ill-Timed Uber Investment Roils a Giant Saudi Fund

Saudi Arabia's state-owned Public Investment Fund is poised to become one of the world's biggest investors. But the PIF, as it is known, is off to a rocky start: After struggling to calculate its own value, it is mired in conflict over disappointing investments, including in Uber.

If Tesla Wants to Go Mainstream in China, It Needs to Cut Prices

Tesla is growing popular in China, selling 12,000 high-end electric cars this year. But its plan for a Shanghai factory capable of turning out an estimated 150,000 vehicles annually raises the question, Is it popular enough?

GE Compensation Moves Expected to Focus on Performance

Executive compensation is one of the many things John Flannery plans to shake up he tightens the belt at General Electric. But his options may be limited.

Trump Plan for Coal, Nuclear Power Draws Fire From Environmental, Oil Groups

A Trump administration proposal aimed at shoring up coal-fired and nuclear power plants has generated opposition from groups often at odds, including environmentalists, the oil and gas industry and some utilities.

U.S.-Backed Troops Take Syria's Largest Oil Field From ISIS

U.S.-backed forces said they captured Syria's largest oil field from Islamic State militants who had held it since 2014 and used it as a major source of revenue.

Big Oil Set for Bumper Profits Despite Cheap Crude

When some of the world's largest energy companies report earnings next week, it will provide a glimpse into whether they are improving profitability as oil prices continue to hover around $50 a barrel.

China's Road to Electric-Car Domination Is Driven in Part by Batteries

Batteries have emerged as a critical front in China's campaign to be the global leader in electric vehicles, but foreign auto makers and experts say it has set up the market to favor domestic suppliers.

Former Energy Trader Goes All-In on Bitcoin

J. Robert Collins Jr. spent most of the past 25 years trading commodities. Now he is making a big bet on something that makes commodity trading look almost tame: the roaring market for bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

