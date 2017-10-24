Dividend Fears Take Toll on GE Shares

Shares of General Electric took another pounding, reflecting investor fears that a conglomerate that was once the bluest of blue chips faces challenges daunting enough to force a dividend cut.

Oil Prices Mixed Amid Tensions in Iraq

Oil prices fluctuated as investors tried to gauge the potential for supply disruptions resulting from tensions in the oil-rich Kurdish region of Iraq.

Ill-Timed Uber Investment Roils a Giant Saudi Fund

Saudi Arabia's state-owned Public Investment Fund is poised to become one of the world's biggest investors. But the PIF, as it is known, is off to a rocky start: After struggling to calculate its own value, it is mired in conflict over disappointing investments, including in Uber.

If Tesla Wants to Go Mainstream in China, It Needs to Cut Prices

Tesla is growing popular in China, selling 12,000 high-end electric cars this year. But its plan for a Shanghai factory capable of turning out an estimated 150,000 vehicles annually raises the question, Is it popular enough?

GE Compensation Moves Expected to Focus on Performance

Executive compensation is one of the many things John Flannery plans to shake up he tightens the belt at General Electric. But his options may be limited.

General Electric Has a Long-Term Care Problem. It Isn't Alone

Worries about the health of the long-term-care insurance industry have nettled investors for years. General Electric's comments show the problem isn't going away soon.

Trump Plan for Coal, Nuclear Power Draws Fire From Environmental, Oil Groups

A Trump administration proposal aimed at shoring up coal-fired and nuclear power plants has generated opposition from groups often at odds, including environmentalists, the oil and gas industry and some utilities.

U.S.-Backed Troops Take Syria's Largest Oil Field From ISIS

U.S.-backed forces said they captured Syria's largest oil field from Islamic State militants who had held it since 2014 and used it as a major source of revenue.

Big Oil Set for Bumper Profits Despite Cheap Crude

When some of the world's largest energy companies report earnings next week, it will provide a glimpse into whether they are improving profitability as oil prices continue to hover around $50 a barrel.

China's Road to Electric-Car Domination Is Driven in Part by Batteries

Batteries have emerged as a critical front in China's campaign to be the global leader in electric vehicles, but foreign auto makers and experts say it has set up the market to favor domestic suppliers.

October 24, 2017 00:15 ET (04:15 GMT)