Lumber Liquidators Near Settlement in Class-Action Suit

Lumber Liquidators Holdings moved closer Tuesday to resolve class-action lawsuits concerning the safety of Chinese-made flooring that has tangled the company in litigation for over two years.

Spending, Charge-Offs Lead to Mixed Picture for Capital One, Discover

Credit-card issuers Discover Financial Services and Capital One Financial Corp. reported that rising interest rates helped results in the third quarter as consumers took on more debt.

Toys 'R' Us Smooths Over Troubles With Vendors

Toys 'R' Us Inc. says it is business as usual with the toy suppliers that helped push the troubled retailer into bankruptcy in September.

Express Scripts Names Havel as Finance Chief

Pharmacy-benefit manager Express Scripts Holding Co. has named veteran finance executive James Havel to serve as its finance chief, returning him to a role he held on an interim basis two years ago.

Reality Bites for Chipotle and Its Investors

Burrito chain has long promised fast growth, and now it is clear it can't deliver. Investors are catching up.

Chipotle's Shares Fall as Sales Come Up Short

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.'s earnings and sales came up short in the most recent quarter as the fast-casual chain coped with a tepid response to new menu offerings and another food-safety scare.

AT&T Profit Falls on Shrinking TV Subscription, Wireless Phone Businesses

AT&T's shrinking traditional TV subscription and wireless phone businesses continued to take a toll on the telecommunications giant's financial performance in the latest period.

Twitter Vows More Transparency for Ads

Twitter Inc. said Tuesday it will increase transparency for ads on its network, a move aimed at staying one step ahead of potential regulation.

Ford CEO Jim Hackett Shuffles Executive Ranks

Ford Motor chief Jim Hackett is shaking up his senior leadership team five months into the job, as he works to forge a fresh path for the nation's No. 2 auto maker.

Hulu CEO to Head Sony's Television Studio

Sony Corp.'s television studio and the streaming service Hulu will be getting new leadership as part of executive changes announced Tuesday.

