AT&T Profit Falls on Shrinking TV Subscription, Wireless Phone Businesses

AT&T.'s shrinking traditional TV subscription and wireless phone businesses continued to take a toll on the telecommunications giant's financial performance in the latest period.

GM, Fiat Chrysler Shares Climb as Investors Focus on Future

Shares in GM and Fiat Chrysler rallied Tuesday even as conditions in the core U.S. auto industry soften, the latest sign Wall Street is willing to give Detroit credit for using a string of record profits to reduce debt and sharpen focus on future technology.

Caterpillar on Track to Break Sales Slump

Caterpillar raised its sales and profit forecast for the year amid rising demand for construction and mining equipment, partly helped by an improving energy industry.

3M Earnings Jump as Push Into Technology Pays Off

3M Co. shares are on track to close at a record Tuesday as the company said investments in higher-growth technology sectors are bringing results.

McDonald's Focus on Low Prices Brings in Customers

McDonald's Corp.'s heightened focus on low prices is helping the burger giant win back customers from rival fast-food chains.

WeWork Venture to Buy Lord & Taylor's Flagship Store

Real-estate startup WeWork has struck a deal to acquire Lord & Taylor's flagship New York City store for $850 million, a move that will convert the landmark building into the startup's headquarters next year.

Toys 'R' Us Smooths Over Troubles With Vendors

Toys 'R' Us Inc. says it is business as usual with the toy suppliers that helped push the troubled retailer into bankruptcy in September.

Hulu CEO to Head Sony's Television Studio

Sony Corp.'s television studio and the streaming service Hulu will be getting new leadership as part of executive changes announced Tuesday.

Twitter Vows More Transparency for Ads

Twitter Inc. said Tuesday it will increase transparency for ads on its network, a move aimed at staying one step ahead of potential regulation.

Chipotle's Shares Fall as Sales Come Up Short

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.'s earnings and sales came up short in the most recent quarter as the fast-casual chain coped with a tepid response to new menu offerings and another food-safety scare.

October 24, 2017 19:15 ET (23:15 GMT)