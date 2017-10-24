GM, Fiat Chrysler Shares Climb As Investors Focus on Future

Shares in GM and Fiat Chrysler rallied Tuesday even as conditions in the core U.S. auto industry soften, the latest sign Wall Street is willing to give Detroit credit for using a string of record profits to reduce debt and sharpen focus on future technology.

McDonald's Focus on Low Prices Brings in Customers

McDonald's Corp.'s heightened focus on low prices is helping the burger giant win back customers from rival fast-food chains.

WeWork Venture to Buy Lord & Taylor's Flagship Store

Real-estate startup WeWork has struck a deal to acquire Lord & Taylor's flagship New York City store for $850 million, a move that will convert the landmark building into the startup's headquarters next year.

Caterpillar on Track to Break Sales Slump

Caterpillar raised its sales and profit forecast for the year amid rising demand for construction and mining equipment, partly helped by an improving energy industry.

Hulu CEO to Head Sony's Television Studio

Sony Corp.'s television studio and the streaming service Hulu will be getting new leadership as part of executive changes announced Tuesday.

3M Earnings Jump as Push Into Technology Pays Off

3M Co. shares are on track to close at a record Tuesday as the company said investments in higher-growth technology sectors are bringing results.

Twitter Vows More Transparency for Ads

Twitter Inc. said Tuesday it will increase transparency for ads on its network, a move aimed at staying one step ahead of potential regulation.

Chipotle's Shares Fall as Sales Come Up Short

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.'s earnings and sales came up short in the most recent quarter as the fast-casual chain coped with a tepid response to new menu offerings and another food-safety scare.

Ford CEO Jim Hackett Shuffles Executive Ranks

Ford Motor chief Jim Hackett is shaking up his senior leadership team five months into the job, as he works to forge a fresh path for the nation's No. 2 auto maker.

IPG Faces Declines in Third Quarter, Revises Outlook

The advertising holding company cited continued softness from pullbacks in client spending and project losses

October 24, 2017 17:15 ET (21:15 GMT)