GM Posts Loss of Nearly $3 Billion

General Motors posted a net loss of nearly $3 billion in the third quarter, compared with a net profit of $2.8 billion a year earlier, with the bottom line pulled down by hefty costs from the sale of its European business and steep cutbacks in U.S. vehicle production.

WeWork Venture to Buy Lord & Taylor's NYC Flagship Store

Real-estate startup WeWork has struck a deal to acquire Lord & Taylor's flagship New York City store for $850 million, a move that will convert the landmark building into the startup's headquarters next year.

Eli Lilly Exploring Spinning off Elanco

Eli Lilly said it could spin off or sell its animal health business, a segment that contributed 15% of the pharmaceutical company's revenue last year but has been pressured in recent years by competition.

Sears Stops Selling Whirlpool Appliances

Sears will no longer sell Whirlpool appliances after a pricing dispute and changing market dynamics fractured a partnership that stretched back more than a century.

Fiat Chrysler Profit Grows Despite Dip in North America

Fiat Chrysler reported an increase in third-quarter profit despite the Italian-U.S. auto maker's recent string of safety-related vehicle recalls.

Caterpillar on Track to Break Sales Slump

Caterpillar posted stronger-than-expected revenue and profit growth and boosted its outlook for the year amid rising demand for its equipment across the globe.

Lockheed Forecasts Modest Sales Gain For 2018

Lockheed Martin said Tuesday that it expected sales to grow around 2% next year as it reported quarterly earnings that fell just shy of expectations.

International Paper, Graphic Packaging Combine Packaging Businesses

International Paper Co. said Tuesday that it had agreed to combine its North America consumer-packaging business with Graphic Packaging Holding Co. in a transaction valued at $1.8 billion.

United Technologies Mum on Rockwell Collins as It Raises Outlook

United Technologies Corp. on Tuesday said revenue rose 5% in its latest quarter, and raised its full-year profit outlook as the industrial conglomerate reported its best quarter of organic growth since 2011.

Novartis May Still Spin Off Alcon, but Not Before 2019

The Swiss pharmaceutical giant has delayed a possible spinoff of its eyecare division Alcon until the first half of 2019, amid signs of a turnaround in the ailing business.

October 24, 2017 09:15 ET (13:15 GMT)