MARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow Hits Record, Boosted By Earnings-driven Gains From Caterpillar, 3M

Whirlpool whacked after earnings

U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday, with the Dow hitting the latest in a series of records as earnings continued to come in largely ahead of expectations.

Both Caterpillar and 3M boosted the blue-chip average's advance, while broader gains were limited by declines in health-care shares.

What are the main benchmarks doing?

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 174 points, or 0.8%, to 23,447, hitting an intraday record in early trading. The S&P 500 was up 3.5 points, or 0.1%, to 2,568, with six of the 11 main sectors trading higher. Financials were leading gains, up 0.8%, with materials and industrials not far behind, up 0.6%. Meanwhile, health-care stocks faltered, largely due to declines in biotech shares.

The Nasdaq Composite rose 13 points, or 0.2%, to 6,599. The iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was down 0.8%, limiting gains on the Nasdaq.

Both the S&P and the Nasdaq remain within 1 percentage point of their own records.

Which stocks look like key movers?

Heavy-machinery manufacturer Caterpillar Inc.(CAT) jumped 5% in its biggest one-day percentage gain since July after its earnings beat forecasts (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/caterpillar-shares-jump-7-after-company-beats-wall-street-q3-earnings-expectations-2017-10-24). Fellow Dow component (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/3ms-stock-jumps-after-profit-and-revenue-rise-above-expectations-2017-10-24)3M Co.(MMM) gained about 7% after its own results, putting it on track for its biggest one-day pop since July 2009. Both stocks were among the biggest gainers on the Dow and the S&P.

Shares in Whirlpool(WHR) fell 11% a day after the appliance manufacturer posted weaker-than-anticipated results and lowered its outlook (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/whirlpool-shares-tank-on-earnings-miss-lower-outlook-2017-10-23), and Sears Holdings Corp.(SHLD) reportedly plans to stop selling Whirlpool appliances (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/sears-to-stop-selling-whirlpool-appliances-2017-10-24) in its stores. Whirlpool was the S&P's biggest loser. Sears shares lost 9%.

McDonald's(MCD) rose 0.4% after reporting third-quarter results that met expectations (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/mcdonalds-reports-earnings-and-revenue-in-line-with-expectations-2017-10-24). Global same-store sales rose 6% in the quarter, above forecasts.

Lockheed Martin Corp.(LMT) fell 2.5% after its third-quarter profit came in below analyst forecasts.

General Motors Co.(GM) rose 3% after it posted earnings and revenue that topped forecasts (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/gm-shares-rise-after-earnings-and-revenue-beat-2017-10-24).

Drug giant (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/eli-lilly-beats-profit-and-sales-expectations-as-diabetes-sales-soar-39-2017-10-24)Eli Lilly & Co.(LLY) fell 4.5% after its results while Biogen Inc. (BIIB) sank 4.1% despite results that topped forecasts (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/biogen-shares-rise-14-after-q3-profit-revenue-beats-2017-10-24).

Read:EarningsWatch--Amazon, Alphabet and AMD form tech's A list (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/earningswatch-amazon-alphabet-and-amd-form-techs-a-list-2017-10-23)

Facebook Inc.(FB) edged 0.8% higher after the social network late Monday denied that it's planning to charge publications (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/facebook-denies-plans-to-charge-publications-for-posts-2017-10-23) to post in its main product.

What could help drive markets?

Check out:MarketWatch's Economic Calendar (http://www.marketwatch.com/economy-politics/calendars/economic)

No Federal Reserve officials are scheduled to make speeches on Tuesday, but traders may be bracing for Thursday's European Central Bank gathering and Friday's release on third-quarter gross domestic product. There are also expectations that President Trump will announce a new Federal Reserve boss before he starts a trip to Asia on Nov. 3.

See:Trump says he's 'very, very close' to naming pick for Fed chief (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/trump-today-president-says-hes-very-very-close-to-naming-pick-for-fed-chief-2017-10-23)

What are strategists saying?

"For the most part, earnings across sectors are coming in strong, and Caterpillar is significant today. Not only did they blow their numbers out of the water, but they export so much, suggesting that the whole concept of the global economy becoming synchronized and moving higher is in play," said John Brady, managing director at R.J. O'Brien & Associates, a futures brokerage and clearing company.

"I'm not concerned about valuations yet, though it is hard to find cheap stocks. But there is just no compelling investment alternative to equities right now."

What are other assets doing?

Oil futures (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/oil-prices-churn-as-geopolitical-risks-set-against-high-us-crude-exports-remains-key-market-feature-2017-10-24) settled at their highest level since mid-April at $52.47 a barrel. Gold futures (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/gold-pushed-down-by-mild-dollar-strength-expected-recovery-for-stocks-2017-10-24) finished lower, at $1,278.30 an ounce. The ICE U.S. Dollar Index (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/dollar-finds-support-from-rising-treasury-yields-while-euro-languishes-2017-10-24) traded slightly lower. European stocks (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/european-stocks-wobble-in-muted-action-but-earnings-provide-some-uplift-2017-10-24) were a mixed bag (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/european-stocks-wobble-in-muted-action-but-earnings-provide-some-uplift-2017-10-24), as were Asian markets (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/nikkei-pushes-to-extend-win-streak-to-16-sessions-even-as-dow-sp-runs-are-halted-2017-10-23).

