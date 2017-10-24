On Our Radar

International Paper, Graphic Packaging Combine Packaging Businesses

By Ezequiel Minaya Features Dow Jones Newswires

International Paper Co. said Tuesday that it had agreed to combine its North America consumer-packaging business with Graphic Packaging Holding Co. in a transaction valued at $1.8 billion.

Under the deal, International Paper will receive a 20.5% stake, valued at $1.14 billion, in the resulting consumer-packing business and use $660 million in cash proceeds from a loan being assumed by Graphic Packaging to pay down existing debt.

Shares of International Paper -- the Memphis, Tenn., paper company -- rose 1.1% to $58.90 in premarket trading, while shares of Graphic Packaging, an Atlanta producer of cartons and specialty packaging, climbed 4.1% to $14.85.

International Paper said the deal allows the company to benefit from Graphic Packaging's consumer-packing business, while helping IP to remain focused on its core businesses. The transaction is expected to close early next year.

Earlier this month, International Paper agreed to transfer $1.3 billion in pension liabilities to a unit of Prudential Financial Inc. in a maneuver used by companies with pension plans to limit their exposure to volatility in markets and interest rates. The move was expected to reduce International Paper's $14 billion in U.S. qualified pension plan liabilities by about 9%.

