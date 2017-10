China Citic Bank Corp. Ltd. (0998.HK) said late Tuesday its net profit for January-September rose slightly to 34.74 billion yuan (US$5.24 billion) from CNY34.53 billion a year earlier.

The Hong Kong-listed bank said its operating income for the nine months ended September edged lower to CNY115.52 billion from CNY115.61 billion a year earlier.

October 24, 2017 20:07 ET (00:07 GMT)