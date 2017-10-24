China Citic Bank 3Q Net Profit Down 2% On Year To CNY10.73 Billion

China Citic Bank Corp. (0998.HK) said Tuesday its third-quarter net profit declined 2% from a year earlier on the back of lower interest income

The Beijing-based lender said profit for the three months ended Sept. 30 was 10.73 billion yuan ($1.62 billion), down from 10.94 billion yuan a year earlier.

Net interest income fell to 24.8 billion yuan from 26.09 billion yuan a year earlier, while net fee and commission income rose to 11.46 billion yuan from 9.68 billion yuan same period a year ago.

In the first nine months of the year, the bank's net profit was up 0.56% from same period a year ago to 34.74 billion yuan.

Citic Bank also reported 52.58 billion yuan of nonperforming loans at the end of September, up from 42.62 billion yuan a year earlier. The bank's bad-loan ratio rose to 1.66% from 1.5% a year earlier.

