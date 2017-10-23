USDA Crop Progress: Winter Wheat Progress-Oct 23

For the week ended Oct 22, in percent. * denotes revision.
NOTE: Averages for are based on the number of planted acres, not
the number of states.
NO CONDITION REPORTED:
PROGRESS:
--Planted-- --Emerged--
10/22 10/15 2016 Avg 10/22 10/15 2016 Avg
Ark 41 31 43 37 23 16 26 18
Cali 20 15 29 26 1 0 3 6
Colo 94 84 97 97 65 53 84 78
Idah 96 90 86 91 58 50 75 60
Ill 70 51 64 63 38 13 35 31
Ind 67 45 68 68 39 21 38 36
Kans 67 42 82 86 41 25 61 63
Mich 88 75 71 78 69 49 49 51
Mo 43 26 46 46 25 15 26 24
Mont 92 81 88 91 66 53 77 68
Nebr 94 86 100 98 77 66 93 82
NC 24 14 14 15 7 4 4 5
Ohio 82 56 82 77 52 33 41 44
Okla 72 57 82 85 55 35 62 63
Ore 82 74 81 79 50 39 38 33
SD 96 89 99 94 80 67 79 61
Texas 70 66 67 70 53 35 41 47
Wash 90 79 90 91 72 59 70 70
18-state
Avg 75 60 78 80 52 37 58 57
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
October 23, 2017 16:19 ET (20:19 GMT)