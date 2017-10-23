On Our Radar

USDA Crop Progress: Soybean Progress-Oct 23

For the week ended Oct 22, in percent. * denotes revision.

NOTE: Averages for are based on the number of planted acres, not

the number of states.

NO CONDITION REPORTED:

PROGRESS:

--Dropping Leaves-- --Harvested--

10/22 10/15 2016 Avg 10/22 10/15 2016 Avg

Ark 98 95 99 94 82 73 84 71

Ill 98 94 100 98 77 63 73 73

Ind 98 95 99 99 69 52 69 67

Iowa 98 96 99 98 61 32 75 81

Ks 96 93 94 95 56 34 49 55

Ky 83 77 90 89 45 33 55 47

La 100 100 100 99 98 95 96 94

Mich 97 95 97 99 74 61 48 59

Minn 100 98 100 100 83 45 94 93

Miss 97 95 98 98 88 80 91 88

Mo 91 82 96 92 45 30 54 48

Nebr 99 98 100 100 67 33 76 83

NC 88 76 82 80 34 26 23 16

ND 100 100 100 100 89 72 93 87

Ohio 97 95 100 99 76 54 77 69

SD 100 99 100 100 81 48 87 90

Tenn 97 90 95 92 49 38 73 50

Wis 96 92 100 98 64 44 68 70

18-state

avg 97 94 98 97 70 49 74 73

